Oman Foreign Minister in Tehran for Talks

The Omani top diplomat is to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in coming hours.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Monday the Omani foreign minister is visiting Tehran as part of regular consultations between the two neighbouring countries.

The visit comes a few days after Zarif’s trip to Muscat, where he held talks with bin Alawi and his Canadian counterpart.

Zarif’s recent trip to Muscat was his second in January, the first of which was to attend a ceremony held for the demise of Sultan Qaboos, the late king of the country, and to hold talks with his successor, Sultan Haitham.