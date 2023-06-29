Thursday, June 29, 2023
Oldest Iranian Hajj pilgrim dies of heart attack after rituals in Mina, Saudi Arabia

By IFP Editorial Staff
The oldest Iranian Hajj pilgrim dies of a heart attack after concluding the religious rituals in Saudi Arabia.

Mostafa Mahmoudzadeh, 111, suffered a cardiac arrest right after performing the Hajj rituals in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

He will be laid to rest in Saudi Arabia, said Iranian Hajj officials on Thursday.

Ahead of his departure for the pilgrimage, Mahmoudzadeh spoke to Iranian media about his long-running desire to perform Hajj.

“I dreamed of traveling to the Land of Revelation (Mecca) since I was young, but it was not possible to go. I wanted to register a few years ago, but I changed my mind because I was old and I was afraid that I would not have the opportunity to travel,” he said.

“Finally, I signed up at the suggestion of one of my friends,” he added.

