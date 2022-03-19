Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEnergy

Oil minister: Iranian gas condensate exports tripled in recent months

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran gas condensate exports
Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Oji says the country’s gas condensate exports have tripled in recent months.

Oji said when gas is produced, gas condensate is also made.

This means that in winter days when gas production culminates, gas condensate production also hits its highest level.

Oji added that all daily produced gas condensate was consumed inside Iran or exported abroad.

The Iranian oil minister then referred to measures Iran has taken to increase exports of gas condensate.

He said Iran’s condensate daily export is now between 20,000 and 60,000 barrels per day. This, he added, shows a 2.5-3-fold increase in exports of the condensate.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 24

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks