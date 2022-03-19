Oil minister: Iranian gas condensate exports tripled in recent months

Oji said when gas is produced, gas condensate is also made.

This means that in winter days when gas production culminates, gas condensate production also hits its highest level.

Oji added that all daily produced gas condensate was consumed inside Iran or exported abroad.

The Iranian oil minister then referred to measures Iran has taken to increase exports of gas condensate.

He said Iran’s condensate daily export is now between 20,000 and 60,000 barrels per day. This, he added, shows a 2.5-3-fold increase in exports of the condensate.