OIC strongly condemns Israeli regime’s acts of aggression in al-Quds

The OIC said this in an extraordinary session in its headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The organization called for joint efforts by all member states to defend al-Quds and its sanctities in the face of the Zionist occupiers and to support the Palestinian people against the brutal attacks by the Zionists.

The final communiqué of the meeting condemned the Zionist regime’s aggression against the Palestinian people, especially in al-Quds and the regime’s illegal actions in the city with the aim of dominating it and changing the historical and legal status of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC statement noted that the Israeli regime is responsible for the consequences of the aggression and illegal activities of the occupiers.

The organization called for an immediate end to such dangerous and illegitimate acts.

The Israeli regime has been cracking down on Palestinians in al-Quds and inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the past few weeks.

The crackdown has left a number of Palestinians dead, drawing widespread condemnation from Muslim countries.

Israel’s Western allies have remained silent on the deadly crackdown in al-Quds.