OIC Foreign Ministers to hold emergency meeting following desecration of Holy Quran

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the holding of the virtual ministerial emergency meeting of the OIC on Monday, July 31, which will focus of the insult to the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

Kanaani added: “Following the joint proposal of the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq, and after the calls made by Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, with his counterparts in Islamic countries, his sending of messages to them, talking with and sending a letter to the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the OIC agreed to hold an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers on Monday, July 31, 2023. The urgent session will discuss the issue of insulting the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.”

The defiling of the Holy Quran has sparked an uproar among Muslim countries specially in Iran and Iraq.