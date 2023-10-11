Iran says ready to host OIC extraordinary meeting on Palestine

The mission also conveyed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s gratitude to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha for exchanging views during their constructive negotiations on the developments in Palestine.

The mission officially said the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready to host the extraordinary ministerial meeting of the OIC.

Following the phone call on Monday, between Amirabdollahian and Brahim Taha, on the beastly crimes being perpetrated by the Zionist regime against Palestinian civilians, especially in the Gaza Strip, “we would like to express Iran’s foreign minister’s gratitude for the opportunity provided to exchange views with the honorable secretary general and his constructive negotiations with him on the issue.”

“The foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed his deep hatred and concern about the criminal actions by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people as vivid examples of war crimes and genocide, and announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the massive military and savage moves by the Zionist regime of Israel in Palestine that have so far led to the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of children of the Palestinian nation, especially infants, kids and women,” it added.

Amirabdollahian thanked Brahim Taha for his timely condemnation of the regime’s actions and emphasized that the apartheid and child-killing regime is responsible in this context, according to the mission.

The Iranian diplomat also stressed that considering the high sensitivity of the case, the OIC should swiftly deal with the important matter at the highest possible level and informed the secretary general of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full readiness to host the emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Tehran, in the first agreed opportunity, Iran’s Permanent Mission in OIC said.

It was decided that the proposal would be submitted to the secretariat in writing, it added.

“Hereby, we would be grateful if the OIC secretariat immediately starts the necessary consultations with the member states of the organization on the proposal by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government and announce the final result to the mission in order to advance the procedures.”

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began early on Saturday, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,200 people have been killed in the Hamas assault and over 3,000 have been wounded.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 950 people.