Iranian FM calls for OIC extraordinary meeting on Palestine, says ready to host meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks on Monday evening with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the latest events in Palestine.

Amirabdollahian pointed to the crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and said Islamic countries should take measures to help the oppressed people of Palestine.

He also called for an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member states.

Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to host the meeting of Islamic countries on Palestine and called for a swift measure by all Muslim states to help the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the OIC secretary general slammed Israel’s attacks against the Palestinian people and said Islamic states should cooperate and make arrangements to adopt a joint response to the Zionist regime’s aggression.

Hissein Brahim Taha also pointed to the OIC Executive Committee’s plan for the Palestinian developments and received the Iranian foreign minister’s suggestion to hold an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers with open arms.

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began early on Saturday, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli officials estimate that more than 900 people have been killed in the Hamas assault and over 2,700 have been wounded.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 800 people.