485 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank since start of Gaza war: Health Ministry

A ministry statement said more than 340 were reported on health care facilities and workers in the occupied territory during the same period.

The ministry accused Israel of “deliberately obstructing” health care services for Palestinians in the West Bank.

“This policy constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and exacerbates the suffering of civilians,” it added.

The ministry noted Israeli restrictions on movement in the West Bank “have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and limited the population’s access to basic health care.”

Parallel to its brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, 2023 following a Hamas attack, the Israeli army has escalated raids and arrests in the West Bank, including the occupied East Jerusalem.

The destructive offensive on Gaza has resulted in nearly 34,100 deaths, most of them children and women, along with massive destruction and famine that has killed children and the elderly, according to Palestinian and international data.

Israel continues its war despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. Tel Aviv is also facing charges of “genocide” before the International Court of Justice.