Iran, Saudi Arabia urge OIC to hold emergency summit meeting on Gaza

Amirabdollahian held a telephone conversation with bin Farhan on Monday and discussed the latest developments in Palestine.

They stressed that the OIC should hold an extraordinary summit aimed at reviewing the developments in Palestine, stopping the war crimes against Gaza and the West Bank, and continuously sending in humanitarian aid to the region.

The summit proposed by the Iranian president and the heads of some other Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, will soon be held in Riyadh, as the rotating president and the country which hosts the headquarters of the OIC secretariat.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Monday Israel has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians in a month of relentless bombing in Gaza.

At least 4,100 are children, 2,500 are women and 500 are elderly people, comprising 70 percent of the total death toll.

Nearly 25,000 more people have been wounded, it added.