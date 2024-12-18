Official: Iranian govt. halts implementation of Hijab law amendment

Shahram Dabiri, the parliamentary deputy to the president told Hammihan news outlet that the government has chosen not to enforce the amendment at this time.

He explained that the current conditions in the country are not suitable for the law’s execution.

Dabiri stated: “Some laws, like the satellite ban, have faced similar challenges due to a lack of infrastructure. The hijab law amendment, too, will remain on hold until the appropriate conditions are met.”

Analysts believe that the government’s decision highlights a cautious approach to addressing the issue, with a focus on ensuring proper review and consensus before implementation.

Opponents of the hijab law in Iran argue that enforcing the law in its current form, which involves harsh punishments for violators, will lead to social unrest.