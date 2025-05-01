Iran President Pezeshkian’s office denies his involvement in warning text messages over Hijab

He stated that coercive methods in cultural and social matters have historically backfired in Iran.

“The experience of governance in Iran has shown that using the language of force in cultural and social arenas leads to the opposite of the intended outcome,” Tabatabaei wrote on social media.

“In the realm of education and upbringing, policing and judicial actions have never been effective”, he added.

He further criticized those attributing the controversial SMS campaign to President Pezeshkian, calling it “unethical and incorrect,” and warned against reviving failed practices under the new administration.

The remarks follow a public backlash after reports emerged that Iranian citizens received official messages warning them about violations of the country’s hijab rules.

The campaign has sparked concern among some and raised questions about the new government’s stance on social enforcement.