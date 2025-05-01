IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iran President Pezeshkian’s office denies his involvement in warning text messages over Hijab

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Hijab

In response to widespread speculation over Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s alleged approval of hijab-related text messages sent to citizens, the Deputy for Communications at the Presidential Office, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, issued a firm denial.

He stated that coercive methods in cultural and social matters have historically backfired in Iran.

“The experience of governance in Iran has shown that using the language of force in cultural and social arenas leads to the opposite of the intended outcome,” Tabatabaei wrote on social media.

“In the realm of education and upbringing, policing and judicial actions have never been effective”, he added.

He further criticized those attributing the controversial SMS campaign to President Pezeshkian, calling it “unethical and incorrect,” and warned against reviving failed practices under the new administration.

The remarks follow a public backlash after reports emerged that Iranian citizens received official messages warning them about violations of the country’s hijab rules.

The campaign has sparked concern among some and raised questions about the new government’s stance on social enforcement.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks