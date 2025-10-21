IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iran govt. spokesperson: No special budget allocated for 'hijab situation room'; enforcement must respect social realities

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Hijab

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said no special budget has been allocated for any project such as the “Hijab Situation Room,” emphasizing that all actions must align with the Supreme National Security Council’s decisions, which are binding for all institutions.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Mohajerani was responding to recent remarks by the head of Tehran’s Promotion of Virtue Headquarters, who said an operations room on hijab enforcement had been formed, involving 80,000 volunteers.

Mohajerani reiterated that cultural actions should take into account the broader social environment. “We must be cautious about unconventional behavior in society, but we also believe cultural norms should be strengthened through social understanding, not force,” she said.

Quoting President Massoud Pezeshkian, she added, “Hijab cannot be imposed by force, just as no one has managed to forcibly remove it from Iranian women. Such experiences have failed.”

Mohajerani also said the president is committed to fiscal discipline and confirmed that no dedicated funds have been assigned for hijab enforcement.
She urged against creating social polarization and stressed Iran’s long cultural tradition of modesty and dignity.

