Official: Iranian consulate staff in Aleppo safely relocated to Damascus

Vahid Jalalzadeh confirmed that the consulate personnel left the site in a timely manner, avoiding any harm during the incident. “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among the staff,” he stated.

Jalalzadeh attributed the incident to terrorist groups and actions by the U.S. and its allies. “We consider this event a direct consequence of terrorist activities supported by external powers, and we will pursue our objections through international channels,” he affirmed.

He stressed that Iran will address the issue through diplomatic and legal means.

Jalalzadeh further emphasized the need for accountability and action against such threats to its diplomatic missions.

Following the infiltration of Takfiri terrorists into areas under the control of the Syrian government in the north of the country, parts of the city of Aleppo have fallen to the terrorists. Takfiri groups have released images of their entry into the Iranian consulate in Aleppo.