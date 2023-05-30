Official: Iran totally open to resumption of ties with Egypt

Ali Bahadori Jahromi said Tuesday that President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran had tasked the Foreign Ministry with seriously following up on the resumption and development of ties with Egypt.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a China-brokered agreement for the reconciliation and resumption of diplomatic ties, following a 7-year-long rupture. Interactions between Iran and the Persian Gulf neighbors have since witnessed a significant boost.

In the latest sign of Iran’s growing ties with neighbors, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said started a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday during which the two sides inked four agreements aimed at bolstering trade and energy cooperation.

Jahromi praised the Omani monarch’s fruitful visit to the country and the development of ties between the two sides.

The spokesman highlighted President Raisi’s policy of boosting ties with neighbors and regional countries, saying the value of Iran’s exports to Central Asia, the Caucasus region and Russia increased by 50 percent in the past two months.