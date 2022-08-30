Official reaffirms Iran SCO, BRICS partnership in intl. decision-making

Ali Baqeri made the comments in a meeting with Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minsiter for Middle East, European and African Affairs Kenneth Nobrega, who is visiting Iran for the 11th round of political consultations between the two countries.

Baqeri added that such partnerships also strengthen the multilateralist front, which he said can now outline the contour of a new world order.

The deputy foreign minister also said the US is trying to shape international relations based on its unilateralist interests, using sanctions as a means to secure its economic, political and security goals.

Baqeri called for concerted efforts by the multilateralist front to form independent financial, economic, political and cultural mechanisms to pave the way for the transition to a multilateralist world order.

He also underlined Iran’s will for all-out expansion of ties with Brazil as a “reliable partner.”

Nobrega, in turn, said his country is against unilateralist measures including economic sanctions and called for further bilateral cooperation with Iran in political, economic and cultural spheres.