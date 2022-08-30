Tuesday, August 30, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldInt'l Relations

Official reaffirms Iran SCO, BRICS partnership in intl. decision-making

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Bagheri Kani

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs says presence in Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS Plus will make Tehran a partner to major international political, security and economic decision-making.

Ali Baqeri made the comments in a meeting with Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minsiter for Middle East, European and African Affairs Kenneth Nobrega, who is visiting Iran for the 11th round of political consultations between the two countries.

Baqeri added that such partnerships also strengthen the multilateralist front, which he said can now outline the contour of a new world order.

The deputy foreign minister also said the US is trying to shape international relations based on its unilateralist interests, using sanctions as a means to secure its economic, political and security goals.

Baqeri called for concerted efforts by the multilateralist front to form independent financial, economic, political and cultural mechanisms to pave the way for the transition to a multilateralist world order.

He also underlined Iran’s will for all-out expansion of ties with Brazil as a “reliable partner.”

Nobrega, in turn, said his country is against unilateralist measures including economic sanctions and called for further bilateral cooperation with Iran in political, economic and cultural spheres.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks