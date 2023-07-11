Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Official: Iran ranks first in producing radiopharmaceuticals in region

By IFP Editorial Staff
Radiopharmaceutical

The deputy director of the strategic planning and oversight department of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says the country has achieved a very high place in the production of radiopharmaceuticals at the regional level.

Mohammad Ghannadi added that in terms of production of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, Iran ranks first in the region.

He added that Iran also has a high place in exporting diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

According to the Iranian official, the country is doing research work for the purpose of producing radiopharmaceuticals that are made simultaneously by big powers of the world.

Ghanndi noted that thanks to strenuous efforts and hard work by Iranian experts, Iran has succeeded in producing iodine 131 radiotherapeutic medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer.

“We are destined to expand the production of radiopharmaceuticals and to make others that will reduce the bone pain of cancer patients who are in the last stages of the disease”, he added.

