Number of Road Trips in Nowruz Decreases by 80%: Iran

Transportation Deputy of Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organisation said in order to compensate for losses the drivers suffered, the government is to provide appropriate support packages.

Mehran Qorbani added that the drivers can use the unemployment insurance for the months of March, April and May this year while support packages of one to two million Tomans [60 to 120 USD] have been considered in this regard.

Since the beginning of March, several protocols have been issued by the health ministry, including the observance of health issues at terminals, inside buses, and by bus drivers. The strict implementation of these principles has been followed up by Road Maintenance and Transportation Organisation.