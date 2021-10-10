Number of COVID Patients, Deaths in Iran Falling: Official

There has been a dramatic drop in the number of coronavirus fatalities as well as COVID-19 patients receiving inpatient or outpatient treatment in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

“The trend of most coronavirus indicators is on the decline,” said Alireza Zali, the head of the Coronavirus Task Force.

“However, as COVID-19 has surged time and again over the past months, one should regard the conditions in all provinces, including Tehran, as unstable and fragile,” he noted.

He then touched upon the national coronavirus vaccination drive gaining momentum in the country, but noted that, “In order to control COVID-19, vaccination is a sine qua non, but not per se adequate.”

He also urged abidance by health protocols.

Zali then called on citizens to avoid nonessential gatherings such as family get-togethers.

“45% of over-12 students in Tehran have been vaccinated,” he said.

He added although vaccinated individuals acquire relative immunity against the disease, they can still be vulnerable.

“Inoculated people must receive both doses of the vaccine,” he explained.

He said the most important “point of vulnerability” these days is failure to comply with health protocols coupled with underestimating the danger posed by the virus.

He urged all Tehran residents to get vaccinated, so that “we can get close to mass immunization in Tehran as soon as possible.”