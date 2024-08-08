IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclearScience and Technology

Nuclear chief: Iran among world’s top three in radiopharmaceuticals

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, announced that Iran ranks among the top three countries globally in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

During his speech at the opening ceremony of the National Conference on the Role and Application of Nuclear Technology in the Health System, Mohammad Eslami highlighted the significant achievements and ongoing advancements in Iran’s nuclear technology sector.

Eslami stated that currently, 60 types of radiopharmaceuticals are being produced and distributed within the country, with an additional 20 radiopharmaceuticals undergoing clinical trials.

He emphasized that these accomplishments are not exaggerated, as they have been acknowledged by reputable international journals and publications.

He further noted that Iran’s heavy water production is of the highest quality worldwide, and efforts are continuously being made to expand this production.

“The radiopharmaceuticals produced in Iran have the potential for export, and we are already exporting them to other countries,” Eslami stated.

In the area of radiation therapy, he mentioned that significant steps have been taken, resulting in a 2.5-fold increase compared to last year. With the inauguration and operation of new centers, some of which are set to launch this month, substantial contributions to the healthcare sector are expected.

The National Conference on the Role and Application of Nuclear Technology in the Health System will continue in Tehran until Friday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks