Nuclear chief: Iran among world’s top three in radiopharmaceuticals

During his speech at the opening ceremony of the National Conference on the Role and Application of Nuclear Technology in the Health System, Mohammad Eslami highlighted the significant achievements and ongoing advancements in Iran’s nuclear technology sector.

Eslami stated that currently, 60 types of radiopharmaceuticals are being produced and distributed within the country, with an additional 20 radiopharmaceuticals undergoing clinical trials.

He emphasized that these accomplishments are not exaggerated, as they have been acknowledged by reputable international journals and publications.

He further noted that Iran’s heavy water production is of the highest quality worldwide, and efforts are continuously being made to expand this production.

“The radiopharmaceuticals produced in Iran have the potential for export, and we are already exporting them to other countries,” Eslami stated.

In the area of radiation therapy, he mentioned that significant steps have been taken, resulting in a 2.5-fold increase compared to last year. With the inauguration and operation of new centers, some of which are set to launch this month, substantial contributions to the healthcare sector are expected.

The National Conference on the Role and Application of Nuclear Technology in the Health System will continue in Tehran until Friday.