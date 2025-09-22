Nuclear chief: Iran to continue its programs within safeguard obligations

Upon arrival in Russia, Eslami referred to recent remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in January. Eslami said nuclear energy remains the most prominent area of cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is progressing rapidly, thanks to the support of senior Iranian officials.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stressed that Russia plays a defined role in Iran’s ambitious plan to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power.

He spoke about Iran’s participation in the Atomexpo exhibition and related events, saying Tehran and Moscow would sign bilateral cooperation documents.

Eslami also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its silence over the recent US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities that are under safeguards.

He stressed that Iran continues its programs within safeguard obligations and will expand cooperation with the IAEA only if the agency acts impartially and in line with Iran’s parliamentary law.