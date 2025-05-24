IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Nuclear chief: Iran chooses its path based on national interests

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, has said the Islamic Republic and its people determine their direction based on their own goals and interests. Eslami added that no foreign country can dictate the country’s path.

The AEOI chief was speaking at a ceremony honoring late foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other martyrs of public service.

Eslami praised Amirabdollahian’s integrity and patience, saying his words and actions matched.

“His resilience and consistent diplomacy were vital during times of intense regional pressure,” the AEOI chief noted.

Eslami spoke about the former foreign minister’s ability to bridge the gap between field operations, diplomacy, and media to effectively convey the Iranian nation’s message, adding that Amirabdollahian’s achievements cannot be denied, despite efforts by some to play down his contributions.

In other remarks, he reaffirmed Iran’s independent approach and said internal economic issues have overshadowed the public’s recognition of Iran’s global scientific and technological achievements.

He said, “Despite sanctions and disruptions, Iran has attained a high status in nuclear technology, which is on par with nations that have invested millions”.

Eslami added that the path is irreversible.

