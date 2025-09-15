Nuclear chief: E3 indebted to Iranian nation

On Monday, Mohammad Eslami, speaking at the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underlined that Resolution 2231 must expire precisely in accordance with the timeline set for October 18, 2025.

Eslami said the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the entirety of international law have been placed in serious jeopardy as a result of the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime and the United States.

Referring to US and Israeli military attacks against Iran, including on its nuclear facilities, he added that Israel, through the assassination of nuclear scientists and senior military commanders along with their families, and by killing and injuring thousands of ordinary Iranian citizens, has inflicted enormous financial damages on the noble Iranian nation.

Eslami continued: “On June 22, 2025, the United States—which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a custodian of the NPT—illegally joined these aggressions. In a blatant contradiction of international law, the UN Charter, and the IAEA Statute, it attacked safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran and inflicted severe damage on Iran’s nuclear industry.”

Highlighting Iran’s forceful response to these attacks, he stressed that “it is absolutely clear that if such mistakes are repeated, they will be met with even harsher responses.”

Eslami emphasized that Iran’s adversaries must understand that nuclear science, technology, knowledge, and industry in Iran are deeply rooted and cannot be eradicated through military operations, assassinations, or acts of aggression.

He said the objective of the criminal and genocidal Zionist regime is not only to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities but also to sabotage diplomacy and peace.

He went on to say that although both the IAEA Board of Governors and the UN Security Council each convened emergency sessions, due to US political pressure they failed to adopt a decisive stance against the perpetrators of these crimes.

Eslami added that despite Iran’s official communications and registered requests for the IAEA to issue a strong condemnation of the attacks against safeguarded nuclear facilities, the Agency did not condemn these illegal actions and failed to protect the integrity of its safeguards system or fulfill its statutory mission. “This silence and inaction will remain as a stain on the history of the Agency,” he remarked.

Referring to efforts by three European countries—Britain, France, and Germany—to trigger the so-called “snapback mechanism” and reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, Eslami said: “This procedural and substantive abuse of multilateral mechanisms is not only illegal, but also a mockery of the rule of law, Resolution 2231, and the JCPOA. These three European countries, which never fulfilled their own JCPOA obligations and remain indebted to the Iranian nation, cannot free themselves from their status as the accused and then make demands on Iran.”