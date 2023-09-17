North Korean leader’s Russia visit signals a ‘fresh heyday’ in bilateral relations: Report

During his visit to Russia, Kim inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on Saturday, accompanied by Shoigu.

Continuing his now weeklong train journey, Kim will go to several food enterprises, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

On Sunday, the train with Kim on board has left the railway station in the Russian Far Eastern city of Artyom, wrapping up his visit to Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

The distance from Artyom to Khasan station on the border with North Korea is over 200 km (124 miles).

Kim arrived in Russia by train on Tuesday for his first visit since 2019. He toured the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region with Vladimir Putin and held a round of talks with the Russian president. On Friday, the North Korean leader visited military and civilian aviation plants in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Khabarovsk Region.

US officials warned Kim ahead of his state visit not to sell weapons to Russia. Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has expressed any intention of engaging in such an arrangement.