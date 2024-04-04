Thursday, April 4, 2024
Russia denies reports over receiving advance warning from US on Moscow attack

By IFP Media Wire
Moscow Terror Attack

US media reports claiming that Washington warned Russia about the Crocus City Hall terror attack two weeks in advance are false, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“We are so accustomed to American fabrications in the informational sphere, followed by their immediate disavowal of their own claims, that I would very much like to ask you to get some concrete facts from the American side on this issue. Meaning, to whom they handed this information over to, exactly,” she said, commenting on The Washington Post daily report.

Previously, the newspaper claimed citing US officials that the US warned the Russian authorities two weeks in advance that the Crocus City Hall music venue could be targeted in an attack.

On March 22, a terror attack was carried out in the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. According to the latest reports, 144 people died and 551 were injured.

Ten people were arrested under the case, including 4 attackers. The Russian Investigative Committee announced it has proof that the attackers have ties to Ukrainian nationalists.

