Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 137

A group of gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall on the evening of March 22, just before a concert by the rock band Picnic. The venue, which has an estimated capacity of 7,500, was almost full. The terrorists killed the guards, opened fire on visitors, and then started a blaze, which quickly spread through the building.

According to investigators, three children are among the fatalities, and a total of 62 bodies have been identified so far. Also, health officials have reported that at least 180 other people were injured in the atrocity.

“Four sets of combat ammunition, with more than 500 bullets and 28 magazines, and two Kalashnikov assault rifles, which the attackers were armed with, were confiscated from the scene of the tragedy,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement released on Sunday.

Officials added that a Makarov pistol and a magazine from a Kalashnikov assault rifle were found in a car, which the attackers used to escape.

Four men believed to be directly involved in the terrorist attack were detained on Saturday in Bryansk Region, not far from the border with Ukraine. In total, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported the capture of 11 suspects so far.