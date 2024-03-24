Russia says US did not pass specific data before Moscow terrorist attack

“Nothing was passed,” the Ambassador said, answering the question whether any information was handed over by the US side before the terrorist act.

“No concrete information, nothing was transferred to us,” Antonov added.

“While I would say that if yesterday [on Friday] the reaction of official Washington was rather muffled, then today [on Saturday], clear statements of the articulated position already followed. The question arises whether US officials passed all the available information to the Russian side, as they state,” the Ambassador noted.

Crocus City Hall, in the town of Krasnogorsk in Moscow’s western outskirts, was attacked by gunmen on Friday evening. Just before a concert by Russian rock band Picnic, when the venue, which has an estimated capacity of 7,500, was nearly full. The attackers, armed with assault rifles, breached the venue entrances, shooting patrons at point-blank range then setting the building on fire, before fleeing the scene.

The death toll in the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Over 150 people were wounded in the raid.

Emergency services continue to dig through the rubble of the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers.