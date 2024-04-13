Russia says tested top secret nuclear-capable missile

According to the Russian military, the Strategic Missile Forces “successfully launched ICBM of a mobile ground-based missile system” from the interservice test facility near Volgograd. The test was successful and indicated “the high reliability of domestic missiles, ensuring the strategic security of the country”.

The type of system tested was not specified. Russia currently uses the RS-24 Yars (known by NATO as the SS-29) missiles as its mobile nuclear deterrent, but has reportedly been developing a successor for this system as well.

The Yars – a Russian acronym for “atomic deterrence rocket” – entered service just a few years ago, fully replacing the RT-2PM2 Topol-M (SS-27) system. The solid-fueled missile is intended to carry multiple thermonuclear warheads and can be deployed from mobile vehicles or silos.