No Talks with US before Biden Announces Official Position on JCPOA: Iran

The Iranian government spokesman says Tehran is waiting for the new US administration to announce whether or how it will begin to deliver on its commitments as per the 2015 nuclear deal (officially known as the JCPOA).

Speaking in a Tuesday press conference, Ali Rabiei said the lifting of US sanctions on Iran is a major part of Washington’s obligations.

“For now, we have had no talks or contacts with the new US administration. We are still waiting for the new US administration to announce its official stances on how it would return to its commitments and lift its illegal sanctions as an integral part of its obligations,” he told reporters.

He said Iran does not intend to sit at the negotiating table with Washington for now.

“We have no plans for negotiations with the United States and any progress in that regard depends on the United States’ practical steps in returning to its commitments in accordance with [UN Security Council] Resolution 2231,” Rabiei noted.

He said time is running out for the United States to make up its mind.

“Of course, I should announce that the US won’t have time forever, and the window of opportunity will remain open for a limited period of time for both the US and the European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal to return to their obligations,” he said.

“We hope before issues become more complicated, the US government adopts practical decisions and actions to prove its goodwill and to build confidence,” he said.