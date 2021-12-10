No or 1 Covid death in 18 Iranian provinces

Iranian Health Ministry Friday figures show that 18 provinces in the country recorded no or one death from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 79 people died of the disease during the period.

Covid has claimed 130,603 lives in Iran since the pandemic started some two years ago.

A downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has held in the country in recent months thanks to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen nearly 110 million doses of vaccine administered to people. Most Iranian cities and towns are marked blue which means they face the lowest level of risk from Covid. There are only two red zones in Iran in terms of threat from the Coronavirus.