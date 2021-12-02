No new Covid-19 fatalities in 10 Iranian provinces

Iran’s Health Ministry says 10 provinces across the country have reported no new fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The ministry’s latest figures released on Thursday also showed that over 106, 620,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Iran with more than 47,600,000 people fully vaccinated.

The ministry also reported that 76 people have died from the respiratory disease over the past 24 hours, the lowest over the past few months.

According to official figures, nearly 130,000 Iranians have lost their lives to the virus since its outbreak began in the country in 2020.

Over the past weeks Iran has been reporting a downward trend in the number of fatalities and new infection cases.

Health officials are mostly attributing the decreasing numbers to an intensified vaccination campaign during the past months.

Iran, which has been hit by five waves of the disease, has imported tens of millions of vaccine doses and is domestically manufacturing several types of Covid-19 shots to contain the outbreak.