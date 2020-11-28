No More IAEA Inspection If Acts of Terror Repeated: IRGC General

A senior IRGC general has called on President Hassan Rouhani to warn the international community about the repeat of terror incidents such as the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei said on Saturday that Iran’s national security should be preserved.

“Don’t allow Iran’s national security to be harmed,” said Rezaei, who is also the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should lodge a complaint with international circles and remind them that if another minor act of terror is committed, Iran will block international inspectors’ access to its nuclear activities,” he noted.

“It goes without saying that a repeat of such terrorist acts would indicate the weakness of the country’s intelligence agencies, and efforts should be redoubled to prevent such acts of terror,” he said.