Sunday, February 19, 2023
IFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSecuritySelected

Report: No Iranians killed in Damascus rocket attack by Zionist regime

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israel Syria Attack

Iran says none of its nationals were killed in Saturday evening’s attack by the Israeli regime on the Syrian capital Damascus. That’s according to Nour News, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Nour News added that the Israeli rockets slammed the place where Emad Moghniyeh, a Hezbollah military commander, was martyred in an attack by the Zionist regime operatives on February 12, 2008.

The announcement by Nour News came after some media reports claimed that a number of Iranian officials had been killed in the Israeli attack.

Israel has launched hundreds of attacks including missile strikes against targets in Syria over the past few years.

The Zionist regime claims that its attacks target Iranian forces in Syria.

Iran rejects claims that it has any troops in the Arab country. Tehran also says its presence in Syria is only limited to an advisory role.

