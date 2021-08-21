No Iranian Military Advisor Killed in Yemen: Spokesman

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the remarks made by a member of the resigned government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi regarding the killing of an Iranian national in Yemen are basically false.

In a statement on Saturday, Khatibzadeh said there is no Iranian military advisor in Yemen to be killed by the invaders’ bombardments.

“Such baseless remarks will not change the reality on the ground in Yemen about the cowardly attacks of the self-proclaimed coalition against the oppressed people of Yemen and their determination to face the aggression,” he noted.

The spokesman expressed regret that those individuals who consider themselves Yemenis are now encouraging and backing the aggressors in their oppression caused by the blockade and war against the people of their own country.

The spokesman’s remarks came after Muammar al-Iryani, Yemeni information minister in the administration of Hadi, claimed on Twitter that an Iranian military expert and nine other people were killed in a Saudi-led airstrike in central Yemen on Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The war-torn country has been beset by violence and chaos since 2015, when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a devastating military campaign to reinstall the Saudi-friendly regime of Hadi in Sana’a.

The protracted war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and created the worst humanitarian catastrophe in modern history.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here