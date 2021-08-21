No Iranian Military Advisor Killed in Yemen: Spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the remarks made by a member of the resigned government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi regarding the killing of an Iranian national in Yemen are basically false.

In a statement on Saturday, Khatibzadeh said there is no Iranian military advisor in Yemen to be killed by the invaders’ bombardments.

“Such baseless remarks will not change the reality on the ground in Yemen about the cowardly attacks of the self-proclaimed coalition against the oppressed people of Yemen and their determination to face the aggression,” he noted.

The spokesman expressed regret that those individuals who consider themselves Yemenis are now encouraging and backing the aggressors in their oppression caused by the blockade and war against the people of their own country.

The spokesman’s remarks came after Muammar al-Iryani, Yemeni information minister in the administration of Hadi, claimed on Twitter that an Iranian military expert and nine other people were killed in a Saudi-led airstrike in central Yemen on Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The war-torn country has been beset by violence and chaos since 2015, when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a devastating military campaign to reinstall the Saudi-friendly regime of Hadi in Sana’a.

The protracted war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and created the worst humanitarian catastrophe in modern history.