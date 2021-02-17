Nice Words Not Enough; US Must Take Action This Time: Iran’s Leader

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Tehran will not be convinced by the US’ words and promises this time, and Washington needs to take practical action on the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We have said much about the JCPOA and stated the Islamic Republic’s policies. Words are uttered and promises are made. But today I would like to say just one thing: we have heard enough nice words and promises, which were later violated,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a speech on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

“There is no point in paying lip service and making promises. This time [Iran] only [accepts] action,” the Leader stressed, addressing the new US administration.

“If we see the other side is taking action, we will do the same,” the Leader noted, echoing the country’s earlier stance that the US must first lift all anti-Iran sanctions before Tehran returns to compliance with the JCPOA.

“This time the Islamic Republic will not be convinced by words and promises as in the previous time,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, referring to the 2015 negotiations which led to the multilateral accord.