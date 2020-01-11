‘New US Sanctions Finally Impact Daily Lives of Iranians’

In a statement on Saturday, Mousavi vehemently condemned the new US sanctions imposed on the Iranian citizens and companies, saying, “The Americans have unfortunately adopted a kind of unilateral, illegal and futile behavior, and insist on repeating it.”

The recent US sanctions have disregarded all international norms and regulations, and have directly targeted the industries that are interrelated with the daily life of millions of Iranians, the spokesman deplored, noting, “The executive order issued recently is in flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and of that government’s (US’) commitments under the public international law.”

The spokesperson also noted that the new sanctions have further laid bare the nature of the United States’ hostile policies, adding, “The purpose of this measure by the US regime is to disrupt the business of a large number of Iranian people and deprive them of access to their fundamental economic rights under the international conventions, and of course they (sanctions) have been based upon lack of understanding of Iran and Iranians.”

The US’ unilateral measures have now become a problem for the international community, he added, saying the US industries have been unable to compete with the industries of the other countries, which is why the US regime imposes sanctions or unconventional tariffs -under political and security pretexts- to win an unfair trade competition with the rest of the world.

“Such unconventional (American) attempts will get nowhere, and the US regime will ultimately have to accept the realities and concede defeat,” Mousavi concluded.