Netanyahu plans to delay his son’s wedding amid Hezbollah drone attack: Report

The wedding of Avner Netanyahu is planned for Nov. 26 in the Sharon region, north of Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu fears that holding the wedding as planned could risk the safety of participants and wants to postpone the event, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

There was no comment from Netanyahu’s office on the report.

On Oct. 19, a Hezbollah drone hit the window of Netanyahu’s bedroom in Caesarea in northern Israel.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

Over 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli offensive since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.