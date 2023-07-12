NATO calls on Iran to stop “supplying drones to Russia”

In a joint communiqué published Tuesday during a meeting in Lithuania, NATO allies stressed that “Iran’s support to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine” is impacting Euro-Atlantic security.

“We call upon Iran to cease its military support to Russia, in particular its transfer of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which have been used to attack critical infrastructure, causing widespread civilian casualties,” NATO allies stated.

“We express our serious concern over Iran’s malicious activities within Allied territory,” the statement added.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.

The allies also reiterated its “clear determination” that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon, calling on the country to “fulfill its legal obligations under its Non-Proliferation Treaty-required safeguards agreement.”

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even issuing religious edicts against the atom bomb and other weapons of mass destruction.