MP: Iran will cut IAEA’s access to nuclear sites if US, EU activate ‘snapback’ mechanism

Zohreh Elahian, who sits on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, was reacting to claims by Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who predicted that the Westerns would impose “snapback” sanctions on Iran before the 78th UN General Assembly meeting in September.

After Iran signed a historic nuclear accord with world powers in 2015, the UN lifted international sanctions against Tehran.

But a clause in the agreement allows the re-imposition, or “snapback,” of all sanctions if Iran failed to comply with the agreement, without UN Security Council members being allowed to veto.

Elahian further said experience shows Israelis make empty statements to wage psychological operation against Iran.

The Westerners, however, “are well aware that the Islamic Republic will not give up on its national interests…and if they seek to pose a threat to our national security, they will face a firm reaction,” she added.

The lawmaker said the Western governments should know that they will “pay a heavy price” if they activate the snapback mechanism.