Mob attacks site of live concert in southern Iranian city, injuring two

According to the Iranian media on Saturday, a group of eight unknown assailants stormed the theater where Iranian pop singer Garsha Rezayi was holding a live concert, breaking windows and attempting to go inside.

Guards at the site confronted the assailants and prevented them from entering the concert hall. But two guards were stabbed. At least one of them is hospitalized.

Rezayi and his band were safely evacuated from the site. And none of the concert-goers was harmed.

The Iranian singer later said he hoped that those who disrupted his concert would be prosecuted by authorities.