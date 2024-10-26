Iranian military source dismisses Israeli claims of attacking 20 sites in Iran

According to the source, the actual number of targets is significantly lower, noting that no military centers related to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran were targeted.

Tasnim also quoted the source as saying the claim that 100 Israeli military aircraft participated in the attack is entirely false, adding, “Israel attempts to exaggerate the impact of its weak assault.”

The source also stated that Israel’s provocative move was conducted from outside Iran’s borders and caused limited damage.

Iran confirmed that Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in the early hours of Saturday, but said the raids had limited impact.

Iran’s air defense force announced it successfully intercepted and countered Israel’s act of aggression.

Normal life reportedly goes on in the capital Tehran and other cities following the strikes, but Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has canceled all flights until further notice.

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a cycle of attacks and counterattacks amid the year-long Israeli campaign in Gaza and its spillover in the region.

Iran had earlier warned any Israeli strike on Iran would face harsher response than its previous operations in April and October.