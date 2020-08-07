Mideast’s Bride on Fire: Beirut Blast Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, August 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Beautiful Beirut in Fire, Blood
2- Rouhani: Iran Ready to Send Medical Aid to Beirut
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Grief of Lebanon: Beirut Down to Ashes
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Wounded Bride of Middle East
2- Impacts of Lebanon Blast on Region [Editorial]
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran Stands by Lebanon
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Bride in Fire
* Hot Tuesday of Beirut Leaves Over 100 Killed, 4,000 Injured
2- Beirut in Blood [Editorial]
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Burnt City
2- Iran Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People
3- Iran Leader Grants Clemency to 2,135 Convicts
Iran Newspaper:
1- Burnt Heart of Beirut
Javan Newspaper:
1- Rubble of US Sanctions on Grief of Lebanon
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Massive Beirut Blast: Accident or Crime?
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Hiroshima in Heart of Middle East’s Bride
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- An Explosion Beyond Middle East’s Tolerance
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Beirut Tragedy [Editorial]