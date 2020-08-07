Mideast’s Bride on Fire: Beirut Blast Makes Headlines in Iran

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
A general view of the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Aug. 4.‌ / Photo by AFP

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, August 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Beautiful Beirut in Fire, Blood

2- Rouhani: Iran Ready to Send Medical Aid to Beirut

 

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Grief of Lebanon: Beirut Down to Ashes

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Wounded Bride of Middle East

2- Impacts of Lebanon Blast on Region [Editorial]

 

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Stands by Lebanon

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Bride in Fire

* Hot Tuesday of Beirut Leaves Over 100 Killed, 4,000 Injured

2- Beirut in Blood [Editorial]

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Burnt City

2- Iran Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People

3- Iran Leader Grants Clemency to 2,135 Convicts

 

Iran Newspaper:

1- Burnt Heart of Beirut

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- Rubble of US Sanctions on Grief of Lebanon

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Massive Beirut Blast: Accident or Crime?

 

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Hiroshima in Heart of Middle East’s Bride

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- An Explosion Beyond Middle East’s Tolerance

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Beirut Tragedy [Editorial]

Subscribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here