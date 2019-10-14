Mideast States Believe Region Safer Place without US: Iran

Ali Shamkhani wrote in a piece that the US administration’s bitter but instructive confession has led many West Asian nations, even the group that has hosted US troops in the region for years, to acknowledge that “the Middle East is a safer place without America.”

The senior security official said three clear statements by US officials over the past two months reveal facts that the US administration previously lacked the courage to accept and express.

“After Yemen’s Ansarullah drone attack on Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia, and in response to pressure from the Saudi kingdom to deal with the perpetrators, the US statesmen explicitly emphasised their opposition to meet Saudi Arabia’s demand, announcing that Saudi Arabia was attacked, not the United States,” stated the SNSC secretary.

Shamkhani also maintained that in the wake of the ongoing political and military defeats in the region, the $8-billion US military presence [plan] in the region was unveiled, and it was announced that the US presence in the Middle East has borne no fruits and was a pointless act.

“Recently, after Turkey’s attack on northern Syria the US turned its back to its Kurdish allies, and the American officials confessed to waging a bloody war in Iraq by falsely claiming that there existed WMD in the Arab country. They admitted that entering the Middle East was the worst decision ever made in the US history.”

Shamkhani went on to add that the US administration seems to have come to the conclusion, through objective experience, that the equation of power and the political geometry of the world has changed, especially at its heart, the Middle East. Besides, the United States can no longer claim an absolute supremacy over the affairs of the international system, in spite of all its massive propaganda.

“Washington has come to realise that there are only two ways forward, either to bear the expense of having a hollow face of a global superpower or to embrace the present reality of the world with a realistic approach to free itself from the burden of the enormous costs of this show,” said Shamkhani.

“In other words, the US administration has realised that today it does not have the means to be a superpower for any reason, and it is impossible to go back to the topmost era. As its inability to execute strategic projects such as “Middle East Disintegration”, “Deal of the Century “, “Regime Change in Iran”, “Turning Saudi Arabia into the Region’s Gendarme”, “Yemen war”, “The Afghan Peace”, “The Syrian Crisis” etc., has been proven to everyone.”