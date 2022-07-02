Marandi: All Iran demands lie within framework of nuclear deal

Seyyed Mohammad Marandi told Jamaran news website that if the US administration decides to leave the nuclear deal again one year later following a potential agreement on its revival, foreign investors will suffer “irreparable damages.”

He said all the Iranian demands “lie within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which clearly emphasizes that economic relations with Iran should be normalized, and Iran is negotiating in the same direction.”

Marandi said the Europeans agree that Iran’s demands are rational and that the US is the real problem, adding that an agreement would have been reached by now if it weren’t for the US and if the Europeans had any say in that.

The US has so far failed to provide enough guarantees that it will not leave the Iran deal once more in case the multilateral accord gets back on track, although “certain progress” has been made in that regard, Marandi said.

In the recent rounds of talks, he added, Iran’s negotiators got “good concessions” regarding an effective removal of the US sanctions and provision of guarantees to Tehran, something that led two members of the American negotiating team to quit.

“But there are still a series of outstanding issues, which could pose challenges to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if they remain unresolved,” he added.