Man convicted of raping, murdering young girl publicly executed in Iran’s West Azarbaijan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian judicial authorities have confirmed the public execution of a man convicted of raping and murdering a young girl named Niyan in the city of Bukan, West Azarbaijan Province.

According to the provincial judiciary’s official statement, the execution took place at dawn on Saturday, following the final approval of the sentence by the Supreme Court.

Nasser Atabati, Chief Justice of West Azarbaijan, said the case had been prioritized due to its disturbing nature and the strong public outcry it provoked.

“This deeply tragic incident affected public emotions nationwide,” Atabati stated. “The judiciary handled the case with urgency, full legal transparency, and in accordance with all judicial procedures.”

The main defendant was sentenced to death in public due to the gravity of the crime.

The verdict, initially issued after a thorough trial with the presence of victims’ families, the accused, and legal representatives, was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

