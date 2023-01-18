Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes Khoy in NW Iran, dozens injured

The Khoy county governor says the temblor has damaged a number of homes in rural areas.

A spokesman for the emergency services also says at least 120 people have been injured in the incident, without specifying more details.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has declared an alert and has dispatched assessment as well as rescue teams to affected areas.

The Khoy County area was shaken by a small pre-shock of 3.6 magnitude before the main quake.

Iran is frequently hit by earthquakes, including devastating ones that have wreaked havoc in the northwest and west over the past years.