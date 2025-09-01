Monday, September 1, 2025
Longest lunar eclipse of the century to be visible across Iran on Sep. 7

By IFP Editorial Staff
Astronomy experts have announced that the longest lunar eclipse of the century, also known as the “blood moon”, will occur on the night of September 7, and will be fully visible across Iran without the need for special equipment.

According to astronomer Alireza Bayat, the rare total lunar eclipse will begin at 6:58 p.m. local time, with the partial eclipse phase starting at 7:57 p.m.

The total eclipse will commence at 9:00 p.m., reaching its peak at 9:41 p.m. and 46 seconds, before ending at 10:23 p.m. The moon will completely exit the Earth’s shadow by 12:25 a.m. on September 8.

Bayat explained that the moon will take on a coppery red hue during the total eclipse due to the scattering of sunlight in Earth’s atmosphere, the same phenomenon that gives sunrises and sunsets their distinctive colors.

Approximately 77% of the global population will be able to observe this event. In Iran, all phases will be clearly visible, offering sky watchers a rare opportunity to witness the celestial display from start to finish.

