Longest lunar eclipse of the century to be visible across Iran on Sep. 7

According to astronomer Alireza Bayat, the rare total lunar eclipse will begin at 6:58 p.m. local time, with the partial eclipse phase starting at 7:57 p.m.

The total eclipse will commence at 9:00 p.m., reaching its peak at 9:41 p.m. and 46 seconds, before ending at 10:23 p.m. The moon will completely exit the Earth’s shadow by 12:25 a.m. on September 8.

Bayat explained that the moon will take on a coppery red hue during the total eclipse due to the scattering of sunlight in Earth’s atmosphere, the same phenomenon that gives sunrises and sunsets their distinctive colors.

Approximately 77% of the global population will be able to observe this event. In Iran, all phases will be clearly visible, offering sky watchers a rare opportunity to witness the celestial display from start to finish.