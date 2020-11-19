Lifting of Sanctions Precursor to Potential Talks with JCPOA Parties: Iran

Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Iranian president, says the lifting of sanctions is a prelude to potential talks involving all signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal including the US.

Vaezi said sanctions must be removed to ease the pressure that the Iranian nation has been under for years.

“Our position is that steps should be taken to lift sanctions and ease people’s hardships. It is our duty to take steps to have sanctions lifted without affecting the principles of the country and the Establishment and the points highlighted by the Supreme Leader,” he said.

Vaezi noted Tehran will fully return to its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal (officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA) only if the other signatories abide by their commitments.

“If all five parties to the JCPOA begin to comply with all of their original commitments, so will we. We don’t know what issues will be discussed at the negotiating table. We just know that our foreign ministry is ready for different scenarios if the other signatories come to the negotiating table,” he said.

“If one of the signatories to the deal does not live up to its obligations under the deal, we cannot comply, either,” he said.

Vaezi underlined if US President-elect Joe Biden re-enters the JCPOA, that will be in the interests of the region and the whole world.

“The new US administration will take office in two months’ time. … Both Mr. Biden and his running mate Ms. Harris have, time and again, said in their election campaign speeches that they would return to the JCPOA. … We believe such a move would benefit global peace and would be in the interest of the region,” he said.