Leap in Production Not Possible without Promotion of Exports: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a number of top exporters of goods and technical-engineering services have discussed foreign trade and export of such services in a meeting in Tehran.

During the three-hour meeting held on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Zarif was briefed on the viewpoints of the country’s economic managers and activists.

“The export of goods and technical-engineering services is key to the development of Iran, and a leap in production is not possible without exports,” Zarif said.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must strive and help Iranian producers to promote their exports, and praised the unmatched role played by the private sector in expansion of Iranian exports.

“The government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are duty-bound to support private sector exporters, and the government cannot replace the private sector in this field,” he added.

He said one of the duties of the Foreign Ministry is to inform Iranian companies about the capacities of other countries including the projects and auctions where Iranians can export their goods and services.

“One of our other duties is to introduce and transfer domestic capabilities to foreign countries so that Iranian companies would be able to participate in foreign and international tender offers.

Zarif also highlighted the significance of developing an economy-based attitude among the Foreign Ministry’s experts and managers, and said, “A development-oriented Ministry of Foreign Affairs must be a political and economic body.”

“We have emphasised to our ambassadors in other countries that their performance is evaluated based on the amount of non-oil exports, export of technical-engineering services, export of human resources, import of capital and technology, and development of tourism (increased visits of tourists to Iran),” he added.

He also stressed the Foreign Ministry’s resolve to provide economic training for the Iranian ambassadors starting their missions, and underlined the need for consultation with economic activists in this regard and informing the ambassadors and diplomats about Iran’s economic needs.

At the beginning of this meeting, economic managers and activists elaborated on their activities inside and outside the country, and shed light on the existing challenges and barriers. They also expressed their expectations of the Foreign Ministry in this regard.