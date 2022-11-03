Leader’s advisor: US, Israel worried over victories of resistance axis

Veteran Iranian politician Ali-Akbar Velayati held a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad in Tehrsn for talks on issues of bilateral and regional importance.

During the session, Velayati said the strength and extent of the resistance movement was the fruit of cooperation between Iran and Syria.

“Today, we see the resistance factor flourishing in every corner of the region and the world against the aggression of America and Zionists,” Velayati said.

For his part, the Syrian foreign minister hailed Tehran-Damascus cooperation as a point of strength in the resistance front.

He also condemned the deadly Daesh terror attack on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz late last month, saying the latest incidents in Iran are outcome of the hostilities of America and Israel toward the Islamic Republic.

Mekdad said Syria stands by the Iranian nation and government with all power.