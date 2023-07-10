Lawyer: Iran rapper death sentence revoked, client got imprisonment

In an interview with “Shabke Sharq”, Roza Etemad Ansari, said, “”The court verdict against Tomaj Salehi was handed down to us. In our opinion, the issued vote is a good one.”

The lawyer added his client, “who was in solitary confinement, has been transferred to the general ward of the prison.”

Tasnim News Agency reported last week Toomaj’s court ruling had been commuted to imprisonment.

Tasnim said that, “based on the news received,” Salehi’s sentence had been commuted because of his “active cooperation” with authorities.

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of “morality police” for not wearing her hijab properly in September last year. Several months of protests gradually subsided.

A number of people have received death sentences on charges of killing security forces.

Tasnim said Salehi was arrested while attempting to flee the country at a border site. It said he had encouraged “violence, confronting armed forces, and making Molotov cocktails” on his Twitter account and had “published fake news.”